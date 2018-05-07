Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mike Abbate, the director of Portland Parks & Recreation, has announced his resignation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Abbate told city officials on Monday that he is resigning “to pursue other opportunities.” The 60-year-old Abbate wrote to the city that being the director was the greatest honor of his professional career.

Abbate’s resignation comes as his bureau is facing the prospect of a steep budget cut.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed a parks budget of nearly $200 million, which is nearly $10 million less than the previous year’s budget. The budget includes plans to close two community centers and eliminate several jobs, among other budget reductions.

Commissioner Amanda Fritz, the current parks commissioner, told officials the city will conduct a national search for Abbate’s replacement.

