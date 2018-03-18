PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s push to encourage trade with Europe and the North Atlantic is leading to a record rising in shipping containers moving through Maine’s only container terminal.
The Portland Press Herald reports that the volume of containers moving through the Portland waterfront’s International Marine Terminal has more than doubled in the past five years.
The value of imported and exported goods reached $502.7 million last year. Top exports include paper products and ammunition cartridges and top imports include frozen cod fillets.
Meanwhile, a plan for a waterfront cold-storage warehouse to maintain a relationship with Iceland shipping firm Eimskip hasn’t gotten off the ground. Neighbors oppose the plan due to its aesthetic impact.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Maine has spent tens of millions of dollars to update and expand the International Marine Terminal since 2009.