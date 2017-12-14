PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland will not be investigating allegations that former Mayor Sam Adams made sexually inappropriate comments and attempted to drive drunk when in office.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that emails it obtained from the city attorney disclosed that an investigation will not happen.

The emails said there will be no investigation because the alleged conduct took place too long ago and Adams is no longer a city employee.

Adams’ former executive assistant, Cevero Gonzalez, says Adams asked him uncomfortable questions such as when the last time he “got laid” was, what positions he preferred during sex and questions about male body parts.

Adams denied the allegations and said he would “gladly participate” in an investigation.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com