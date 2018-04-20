PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County officials say the sale of a never-used jail in Portland to a private developer is complete.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the $5 million sale was done Wednesday afternoon.

Marty Kehoe, head of Kehoe Northwest Properties, offered $10.8 million in November for the building and property.

However, after studying the property, he said he would pay only $5 million for it.

Kehoe said he doesn’t have immediate plans for the property, but the jail building will be eventually torn down and the land used for commercial enterprises.

In a 4-1 vote, commissioners approved the deal last week and said the money would be used for permanent supportive housing to reduce homelessness.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com