PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County officials say the sale of a never-used jail in Portland to a private developer is complete.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the $5 million sale was done Wednesday afternoon.
Marty Kehoe, head of Kehoe Northwest Properties, offered $10.8 million in November for the building and property.
However, after studying the property, he said he would pay only $5 million for it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Kehoe said he doesn’t have immediate plans for the property, but the jail building will be eventually torn down and the land used for commercial enterprises.
In a 4-1 vote, commissioners approved the deal last week and said the money would be used for permanent supportive housing to reduce homelessness.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com