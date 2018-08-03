PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University is offering its students a major in Indigenous Nations and Native American Studies.

KPTV-TV reported Thursday that students enrolled in the program will study the history, culture, values and contemporary issues of Native people.

The Portland university says a petition and letters showed significant support for the idea.

The program was unanimously approved by the state’s higher education commission.

Winston Grady-Willis, the director of the university’s School of Gender, Race and Nations, says the program is significant in Portland because the city has the 9th largest indigenous urban population in the country.

The first graduates of the program could receive their degrees as early as spring or summer 2019.

___

