PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing two passengers on a Portland light-rail train in 2017 has been charged with assaulting a black inmate behind bars.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Jeremy Christian was charged with assault in an incident July 29 that involved Aundre Dupree Mills in the Multnomah County jail.
A criminal complaint provides no additional details.
Lawyers for both men did not respond to calls seeking comment.
Christian is facing aggravated murder charges after police and witnesses say he stabbed three people aboard a MAX train in May 2017 after they tried to intervene as Christian spewed anti-Muslim threats at two black teenage girls.
Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche died from their wounds.
Christian has pleaded not guilty and told investigators he wasn’t motivated by racism.
Weeks before, Christian was seen at a right-wing rally making racist comments and delivering a Nazi salute.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com