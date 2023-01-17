The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.

The lawsuit doesn’t seek a payout from Retriever, but demands that the company comply with state law and make full repayments to vehicle owners whose cars were towed illegally, or reimburse them for the value of vehicles that weren’t returned.

Reached by phone, a spokesperson for Retriever Towing declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Department of Justice first investigated the company in 2018, shortly after the new law took effect. The legislation restricts the towing of cars for minor parking violations and instituted the signature requirement.

At that time, Retriever said it was reforming its practices, Rosenblum said in a statement. But she said her office has continued to receive complaints.

Advertising

The lawsuit describes multiple violations by Retriever and alleges the company has failed to fully refund people whose cars it illegally towed. It states that in the past 20 years, about a quarter of the towing complaints to the department have been about Retriever Towing.

An analysis last year by The Oregonian/OregonLive showed that in Portland alone, tow truck operators impounded more than 53,500 vehicles between 2015 and 2021, or an average of nearly one per hour. The majority of those were in the central city, North Portland and east of 82nd Avenue. Neighborhoods with more apartments and businesses saw more tows, while the higher-income neighborhoods, and those zoned primarily for single-family homes, were largely unaffected.

The analysis showed that Retriever Towing completed about 43% of impounds in the city.

The lawsuit cites examples outside Portland. In one 2022 case, the lawsuit states, Retriever towed a car outside a McMinnville apartment without getting a signature from the property manager.

The tenant had to pay $407 to get their vehicle back, and Retriever only refunded the tenant after the property manager complained, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accuses Retriever of issuing partial refunds despite knowing that someone was lawfully parked, and auctioning the illegally towed cars of people who couldn’t afford to pay towing fees.

“We hope this lawsuit will send a message to all towing companies around the state that they’ll be held accountable for violating the law,” Rosenblum said.

Jayati Ramakrishnan; jramakrishnan@oregonian.com