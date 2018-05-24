Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland streetcar derailed during an accident involving several vehicles.

No major injuries have been reported, but police say one person was taken to a hospital.

The crash happened early Thursday afternoon in the Central Eastside Industrial District.

The streetcar’s “B Loop” was closed following the crash, and the road on which it happened is expected to be off limits throughout the afternoon.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The investigation remains active.

The Associated Press