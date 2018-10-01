PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University is investing $3 million into efforts to research homelessness and improve urban cores.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports university President Rahmat Shoureshi announced Monday the funding dedicated to a new Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative and a Digital City Testbed Center.

The collaborative aims to search for solutions to homelessness and examine its contributing factors. The testbed center will focus on how technology can be used to make urban areas more efficient, greener and healthier.

The centers will be given about three years to demonstrate their effectiveness and that they can attract outside investment.

Shoureshi aims to eventually create seven of these research centers at the university. The two pilot programs will be swapped for another idea if they are unable to become financially independent.

