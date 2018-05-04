PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The city of Portland, Maine, has reached a settlement with a former municipal parking garage employee who filed a discrimination suit against the city.

According to a Thursday filing a U.S. District Court, Portland reached an agreement with Wieslaw Sobieraj. The Bangor Daily News reports the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Sobieraj said in a lawsuit filed in October that his co-workers mocked his Polish ancestry, said homophobic slurs and physically abused him. The suit said Sobieraj went into psychological treatment after leaving his job in January 2015.

Sobieraj had sought reinstatement, back pay and punitive damages.

The city had denied Sobieraj’s claims.

Sobieraj’s attorney, Harold Friedman, declined to comment on the case.

A spokeswoman for the city also declined to comment.

