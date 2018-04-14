PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — School officials in northwestern Oregon have released a statement calling for greater scrutiny of athletic sponsorships involving free gear to winning high school teams being provided by athletic shoe and clothing giant Nike.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the Board of Education for Portland Public Schools released the statement Friday amid concern the gear could violate federal regulations ensuring equal opportunities for boys and girls.

Nike has agreements with 70 of the 75 large public schools in Oregon that are tracked by school districts.

But the Beaverton-based company in addition provides free merchandise to schools with top programs that aren’t tracked.

School officials did provide information showing the Jefferson High School boys basketball team received 95 shorts, 60 shoes and other gear. The team has won seven state titles since 2000.

