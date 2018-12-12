PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland school board has approved an agreement to pay police officers for an increased presence in schools.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports students, teachers and parents pleaded with the school board to delay the vote to allow more discussion about whether it is wise for the district to spend more than $1.2 million a year on nine police officers. The student representative on the board also urged a delay.
People questioned whether the difference made by police officers assigned to schools was worth the cost.
But a majority of the board would not agree to delay the vote, and the resolution passed Tuesday.
The agreement will go to the Portland City Council.