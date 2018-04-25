PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some 65 positions at the headquarters of Oregon’s largest school district have been slashed in a major reorganization.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports according to records obtained by the newspaper, 31 people were laid off and 30 vacant jobs were eliminated. Four additional employees resigned, retired or transferred within the district.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero announced the cuts Monday.

Communications, information technology and operations took significant hits. The senior director of equity and partnerships, the deputy human resources officer position and the senior directors of curriculum and instruction and teaching and learning were also eliminated.

Guerrero’s announcement blamed the reorganization on budget woes, saying it was necessary to slash central office to avoid cuts to schools.

Two high-level employees, Chief Operating Officer Jerry Vincent and Chief Strategic Officer Laura Parker, resigned amid the reorganization.

