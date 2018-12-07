Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland police officer shot an armed man at a Fred Meyer store who was causing a disturbance.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded Friday to a report of an armed person inside a Starbucks at a Fred Meyer store in Northeast Portland.

Police say that man was shot and taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Police say no officers were injured.

No further details were immediately released.

