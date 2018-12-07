PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland police officer shot an armed man at a Fred Meyer store who was causing a disturbance.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded Friday to a report of an armed person inside a Starbucks at a Fred Meyer store in Northeast Portland.
Police say that man was shot and taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital.
Police say no officers were injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bush's presidential funeral train first in nearly 50 years WATCH
- A housekeeper without papers has been making Trump's bed VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
No further details were immediately released.