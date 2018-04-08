PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man during an encounter at a Southeast Portland homeless shelter.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police said the man had crashed a stolen car near the shelter minutes before the shooting on Saturday night.
Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley says officers responded to a report of a crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.
While responding, they learned that a car involved, a Honda CRV, had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.
Police found the man they believed to be the driver nearby around 8 p.m.
Burley says during their encounter, multiple officers fired at the man, who died. No officers or bystanders were injured.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com