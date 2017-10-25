PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say officers shot and wounded a suspected bank robber.
Sgt. Chris Burley says officers searching for the robber Wednesday in North Portland found a man matching the description. Burley says shots were fired and the injured man was taken to a hospital.
It’s unclear if the suspect fired any shots.
No officers were hurt.
People in the area told KATU they heard five or six gunshots.