PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say officers shot and wounded a suspected bank robber.

Sgt. Chris Burley says officers searching for the robber Wednesday in North Portland found a man matching the description. Burley says shots were fired and the injured man was taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear if the suspect fired any shots.

No officers were hurt.

People in the area told KATU they heard five or six gunshots.