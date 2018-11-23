PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was restrained by police in Portland, Oregon, later died at a hospital and the officers are on paid leave while an investigation takes place.
KOIN reports the incident started Thursday night with reports of a person yelling and running in the streets.
When Portland State University officers found the man, there was a struggle, so they requested assistance from Portland Police officers. The man was restrained and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe the man suffered a medical event and died at the hospital.
The Portland Police have launched an internal administrative investigation and two Portland Police officers will remain on leave until the review is completed.