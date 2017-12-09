PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say they’re looking for whoever fired a gun into the air from a car outside a Nike store, causing a crowd to scatter that had been waiting for the store to open to buy the new Air Jordan sneaker.
Police say one person pursued the red Toyota Camry on foot at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at it.
Police say no injuries have been reported and no shooting victims have arrived at area hospitals.
Police say they found evidence of gunfire, including multiple bullet strikes to a building.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
Authorities, including the Gang Enforcement Team, are investigating.