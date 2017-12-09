PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say they’re looking for whoever fired a gun into the air from a car outside a Nike store, causing a crowd to scatter that had been waiting for the store to open to buy the new Air Jordan sneaker.

Police say one person pursued the red Toyota Camry on foot at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at it.

Police say no injuries have been reported and no shooting victims have arrived at area hospitals.

Police say they found evidence of gunfire, including multiple bullet strikes to a building.

Authorities, including the Gang Enforcement Team, are investigating.