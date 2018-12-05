PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has unanimously approved a measure that will forbid restaurants, bars and coffee shops from giving out plastic straws or other single-use utensils unless people ask for them.

The same goes for plastic cutlery for take-out orders or deliveries. KATU reports the new rules approved Wednesday will go into effect July 1, 2019.

If a restaurant or bar gives out single-use plastics without asking the customer first, they could face fines.

Portland has long been a leader in enacting policy such policies, which aim to cut back on litter. Portland restricted the use of polystyrene foam since 1990, and passed a citywide plastic bag ban in July of 2011.