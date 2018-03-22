PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland officials have approved a $10 million deal to buy two new streetcars with the option to buy additional vehicles later.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city council approved the agreement Wednesday to purchase the streetcars from Pennsylvania-based Brookville Equipment Corp.

The city is entering into an existing agreement between Seattle’s transit agency and the company.

Portland Streetcar Inc. Executive Director Dan Bower says the city’s current fleet of 17 streetcars is aging and repairs are anticipated. He says the cars are needed in order to maintain the current level of service.

The streetcars are expected to arrive in 2020.

The streetcar deal was funded by the city’s transportation agency and $700,000 in parking meter revenue.

