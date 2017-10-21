BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram have won top honors for daily and weekend newspapers in the Maine Press Association’s 2017 contest. Among weekly newspapers, the Mount Desert Islander and York Weekly won in their divisions.

The announcements of Newspapers of the Year and award of Journalist of the Year to Matthew Stone of the Bangor Daily News were made Saturday at the MPA awards dinner in Bar Harbor.

The Bangor Daily News, The Ellsworth American and Boothbay Register took top honors for websites.

The Sun Journal of Lewiston and the Courier-Gazette won Freedom of Information Awards.

Hall of Fame inductees were Alan Baker, longtime owner and publisher of The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander, and Mark Woodward, retired executive editor of the Bangor Daily News.

__

Online: www.mainepressassociation.org