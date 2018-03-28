PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland newspaper has placed a lien against the Bend home of Cylvia Hayes, the fiancée of former Gov. John Kitzhaber.

The Bend Bulletin reports that The Oregonian/OregonLive filed the lien Jan. 11 in an effort to recoup a $124,837 judgment against Hayes.

Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid allegations that Hayes used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business.

During that period, The Oregonian sought emails that had been sent to and from Hayes.

Hayes filed a lawsuit to block the release. A judge ruled in the newspaper’s favor and found Hayes liable for its attorney fees.

A lien against a property makes it difficult for the owner to sell or re-finance without first clearing the lien.

A lawyer for Hayes, Whitney Boise, declined comment to The Bulletin.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com