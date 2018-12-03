PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The future of the Pearl District – one of Portland’s most popular neighborhoods – is up for discussion.

A planned Monday meeting will be the first of a series of town halls of sorts with both city leaders and residents in attendance.

KOIN reports the Pearl District Neighborhood Association will host the town hall meeting — which will address livability issues. Recently, residents and business owners in the neighborhood have complained about issues ranging from homelessness to graffiti to trash and crime.

Organizers have invited city leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw to attend.