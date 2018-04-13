PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man sentenced in 2014 to more than 19 years in prison for stabbing and strangling his wife has died in a northeastern Oregon prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Le Huang died Thursday at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.

Oregon Department of Corrections spokeswoman Jennifer Black declined to give further details on how Huang died.

Huang is the third prison inmate the agency has reported to die in custody this year.

Huang pleaded guilty in Multnomah County Circuit Court to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon in July 2014.

The year before, authorities say he stabbed his wife, 33-year-old Dixiang Huang, in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors and strangled her after she called a divorce lawyer earlier in the day.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com