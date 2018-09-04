PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man accused of dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old Christopher Fleet was sentenced Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug-trafficking.

Fleet, who had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time, was apprehended in August 2017 after deputies from the Multnomah County Special Investigation Unit were watching his home.

According to court documents, Fleet left the residence with a backpack and deputies blocked in his car as he attempted to drive off.

Prosecutors say he was reaching around inside his car as deputies ordered him to raise his hand.

Authorities found a handgun on his car floor and another in his backpack. They also found heroin and meth.

