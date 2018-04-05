PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest city is suing a host of pharmaceutical companies over the toll of the nationwide opioid abuse epidemic locally.
Portland officials filed their lawsuit Thursday afternoon in Cumberland County Superior Court. The city’s seeking damages from drug makers and some doctors involved in distribution of the drugs.
The city says in a statement its lawsuit’s in response to “the substantial impact, including the loss of lives, that the opioid epidemic has had on the Portland community.” The city is being represented by an Auburn law firm as well as Napoli Shkolnik of New York, which is also representing other cities around the country who have brought similar lawsuits.
Officials say there were 57 overdose deaths in the city in 2017. The City Council voted to sue last year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say