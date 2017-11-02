PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Legacy Emanuel Medical Center has been fined nearly $277,000 for failing to ensure that employees get breaks.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the Bureau of Labor and Industries announced the fines on Thursday, stating the fine is the largest amount of civil penalties in the agency’s history.

After dozens of employee complaints came in, the state found that the North Portland hospital had more than 4,400 meal and rest period violations in 2015 and 2016.

Surgical technicians claimed they went four or more hours without a bathroom break.

The agency states that the hospital originally requested a hearing to contest the violations, but withdrew the request in October.

Legacy Health stated it disagreed with the bureau’s assessment, but decided not to spend money on lawyers in disputing the fines.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com