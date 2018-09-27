PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man found inside his Portland apartment this week.
KOIN-TV reports Portland’s homicide team is investigating the death of 42-year-old Sy. B. Powell, who was discovered Monday inside his Old Town apartment by Multnomah County Parole and Probation officers.
Police say the officers were at the Sally McCracken Apartments to check on a client who failed to make an appointment as a part of parole.
The medical examiner has performed an autopsy on Powell, but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
Police say they believe “it’s been some time” since Powell died.
