PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s largest shelter for homeless families has been evacuated because of safety concerns over damage from a leaky roof.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that more than 100 people have been relocated to a nearby church as Multnomah County tried to place the families in motels Thursday.

OPB had been planning a series of stories on the shelter’s health and safety woes. In addition to the leaky roof, residents described natural gas leaks and an infestation of rats.

The shelter in outer southeast Portland opened two years ago. The building dates to the 1970s, and was previously a restaurant and then a strip club.

___

Information from: KOPB-, http://www.opb.org