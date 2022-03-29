Gas prices around the nation haven’t changed much since last week, but Portland reached a record average cost per gallon this week.

Portland prices averaged $4.79 per gallon on Sunday and matched that record on Tuesday, according to AAA. The price was an increase of about two cents from last week’s average. Portland’s prices have consistently been steeper than the state average, which is already one of the highest in the nation.

In Seattle, the average price for a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday was $4.90 — down a cent from the highest average price in Seattle on March 15.

Oregon’s price also went up about two cents this week, reaching $4.72 on Tuesday. That’s about a cent below the highest recorded price, $4.73. And the national average hovered at $4.24, the same as last week.

Both Oregon and the nation recorded their highest ever prices per gallon on March 11, breaking 14-year-old records. Previously, Oregon’s highest price was $4.29 in July of 2008, though accounting for inflation, that price would equal about $5.65 today. Portland’s previous June 2008 high, about $4.27, is the equivalent of $5.54 in today’s dollars.

The U.S. and several other countries have imposed strict sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions have driven fuel costs to record highs. Oil prices are still above $100 a barrel.

Within Oregon, Curry County had the highest prices, averaging $4.93 a gallon. Multnomah County’s prices are, on average, the sixth-highest in the state at $4.85.

And Oregon has the sixth-highest prices in the nation, one below last week’s ranking. California, Hawaii and Nevada continue to have the highest prices, with Washington and Alaska slightly above Oregon, too.