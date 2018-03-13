PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All evacuees from a large fire in northeast Portland have been given the OK to return home.

Officials asked up to 4,000 residents to evacuate Monday because of unhealthy air. The fire in an auto-salvage yard burned cars and tires, sending heavy black smoke into the sky.

Multnomah County officials cut the size of the evacuation zone early Tuesday and gave the all-clear to residents Tuesday afternoon for the four blocks closest to the scrap yard. More than 140 evacuees stayed in a shelter overnight.

The fire began Monday morning and burned all day. Officials say at least four residences, including a duplex and two single-family homes, were destroyed.

No people were injured, but many pets died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.