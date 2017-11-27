PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A so-called “cop watcher” who angered Portland police and prosecutors by showing up at their homes has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Christopher Ryan Ponte was arrested earlier this month for holding and using firearms in January despite a felony record.

Authorities cited Facebook posts made by Ponte that show him firing weapons including an AK-47 assault rifle in a forested area near Estacada.

The 36-year-old Ponte tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that he’s being unfairly targeted by police because of his surveillance activity.

Ponte was convicted in 2016 of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He started a group called Oregon Cop Block and has visited the homes of former police Chief Mike Marshman, a police captain and a deputy district attorney.