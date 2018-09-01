PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland city employee has filed a $250,000 lawsuit contending he was subjected to fraternity-style hazing from other workers for months.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Adam Rawlins filed the lawsuit Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Rawlins says he endured horrendous pranks by other employees at the Portland Bureau of Transportation from August 2016 to December 2016.

The lawsuit says the pranks included being locked in a dark shed while being bound with duct tape and zip ties.

He also says he was frequently made to take off his shirt and then shot with metal screws and other projectiles fired from an air compressor.

The lawsuit says a supervisor knew about the hazing but failed to act.

City attorney Tracy Reeve declined to comment on the pending litigation.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com