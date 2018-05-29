PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland City Council voted to give developers the option of building taller buildings in the city’s New Chinatown-Japantown historic district.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the plan includes new height and design guidelines intended to preserve the character of the historic district, which is Oregon’s largest Chinatown.

The council previously had indicated it would set heights at 160 feet (48.8 meters) for much of the neighborhood.

But the council voted last week to break from that standard and allow buildings up to 200 feet (61 meters) in two different places.

The vote divided the council, with Mayor Ted Wheeler and others arguing that development would give the neighborhood a much-needed boost, while others argued it would effectively destroy it.

The council is set to have a final vote for the plan June 6.