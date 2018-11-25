PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland Christmas tree grower says his crop is sparse this year because of drought conditions.
KPTV-TV reports Quail Creek Ranch Christmas Trees planted 9,000 trees in the spring, but only about a couple hundred of the trees survived.
Quail Creek owner David Roy says he and his wife, Michelle Roy, have been in the business for decades and this is the worst he’s seen.
Roy says his trees usually have a 95 percent survival rate.
He says that demand for the trees is still high, despite the low supply.
Information from: KPTV-TV, http://www.kptv.com/