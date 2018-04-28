PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The cruise season has begun in Maine’s largest city with the arrival of 1,200 passengers on the cruise ship Artania.

City officials in Portland say the city will be the site of two other ship visits this month, and nine will arrive in May before the season accelerates in the summer months. The Artania came to Portland on Wednesday.

The city is expecting a record-breaking year with 118 visits from cruise ships. Last year’s season included 103 arrivals.

The number of cruise ships expected to come to Portland does not include the daily ferry between the city and Nova Scotia. That ferry gets rolling in June. This year’s cruise season is expected to bring more than 170,000 passengers to the city.