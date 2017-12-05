PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The new arena football team in Portland is going to be called the Maine Mammoths.
The National Arena League says it’s signed a three-year contract, with the possibility of a two-year extension, for the team to play at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.
The season starts in April.
Arena teams like the Mammoths play on 50-yard, indoor fields instead of traditional 100-yard football fields. Teams field eight players instead of 11.
Portland is one of three expansion teams. The others are Worcester, Massachusetts, and Greensboro, North Carolina.