VASSAR, Mich. (AP) — A portion of a Michigan highway is being named to honor two military members who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation Monday designating part of M-15 in Vassar as “Specialist 5 Michael May and Corporal Chris Esckelson Memorial Highway.” Snyder says it’s “a positive way to honor their sacrifice and service.”

Snyder’s office says Spc. 5th Class Michael Fredric May was part of a Special Forces team conducting reconnaissance in Cambodia in 1969 when he was killed. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967 after attending Western Michigan University.

Cpl. Christopher E. Esckelson joined the Marine Corps in 2002 after graduating from Vassar High School. He died in 2006 while conducting combat operations in Iraq’s Anbar province.

___

Online:

Public Act 83 of 2018