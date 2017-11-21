BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The driver of a Porsche that plowed into a crowd of spectators at an Idaho car show has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Officials with the Boise City Attorney’s Office announced they had filed the charge against 49-year-old Roy L. Drennon of Eagle on Tuesday, nearly two months after the incident occurred that left 11 people injured. Authorities say they were waiting on toxicology results and complete a crash reconstruction.

The Idaho Statesman reports Drennon could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar said at the time that the driver was “kind of showing off for the crowd” and lost control of the vehicle as he left a “Cars and Coffee” event in Boise. The car jumped the curb and collided with several spectators.

