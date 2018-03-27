Share story

By
The Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge Reservation woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Rapid City Journal reports 30-year-old Katrina Shangreaux, of Porcupine, is to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016. She says in court documents she’d been drinking alcohol and taking pain medication.

She could face life in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately scheduled.

Shangreaux’s mother and the boy’s grandmother, Sonya Dubray, has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The boy’s father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different woman.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

The Associated Press