PRAGUE (AP) — Billionaire businessman Andrej Babis was already the second richest person in the Czech Republic. After his populist ANO party scored a landslide victory in a parliamentary election Saturday, he’s set to become the most powerful politician.

His victory indicates that the anti-establishment wave that’s sweeping through Western democracies has now crashed on the Czech Republic’s shores. Not only did Babis’ party almost double its number of seats, but four of the five top parties now are seen as populist or seeking radical change.

Some call Babis the “Czech Berlusconi,” a reference to Italy’s former billionaire premier. Others consider him a local answer to U.S. President Donald Trump.

But while President Milos Zeman is due to appoint him prime minister in coming days, he might struggle to form a government.