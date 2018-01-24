CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — A popular Maine restaurant owned by an eight-time James Beard award semifinalist has permanently closed after 15 years in operation.

Francine Bistro in Camden had previously closed for the winter last November, indicating it would reopen in May. The Portland Press Herald reports chef and owner Brian Hill confirmed Wednesday that he has closed the restaurant for good, citing a combination of debt and wanting to spend more time with his daughter who lives in southern California.

Hill says he will probably have to declare bankruptcy. He says he was proud of the food he and his staff produced in his time there, but it was difficult to do business there in the winter.

