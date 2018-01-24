CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — A popular Maine restaurant owned by an eight-time James Beard award semifinalist has permanently closed after 15 years in operation.
Francine Bistro in Camden had previously closed for the winter last November, indicating it would reopen in May. The Portland Press Herald reports chef and owner Brian Hill confirmed Wednesday that he has closed the restaurant for good, citing a combination of debt and wanting to spend more time with his daughter who lives in southern California.
Hill says he will probably have to declare bankruptcy. He says he was proud of the food he and his staff produced in his time there, but it was difficult to do business there in the winter.
___
Most Read Stories
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants due to tax law
- Track Edgar Martinez's 2018 Hall of Fame vote count VIEW
- Study: Half-empty ferries leave Fauntleroy as cars wait in line
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com