CHENEY, Kan. (AP) — After two years without them, boat slips will be available this year at Cheney Reservoir.

Kevin O’Brien and his wife, Stephanie, say they plan to install boat slips after signing a 15-year lease with the state in December to open a full-time marina.

The Wichita Eagle reports the previous marina closed when the state didn’t renew its contract and the operator pulled out the boat slips.

The O’Briens plan to install 86 slips in March. They will range from 10-by-24 feet to 15-by-36 feet and cost between $2,800 and $3,800 for leases from May 1 to April 30, 2019.

O’Brien says a second phase of slip installation will depend on how quickly the first phase fills up and what size slips are most in demand.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com