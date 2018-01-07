PARIS (AP) — French pop singer France Gall, who collected hits and sold millions of albums over a four-decade career, has died. She was 70.

Her agent Genevieve Salama told The Associated Press that the singer, with her signature blond bangs, died of cancer in the Paris region on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a tweet that Gall “lasted through time thanks to her sincerity and generosity”, leaving “songs known to all French.” Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen praised a “timeless icon of the French chanson.”

Gall won the 1965 Eurovision Song Contest for Luxembourg at just 17 years old with the song “Poupee de cire, poupee de son” (“Wax Doll, Rag Doll”), written by French composer Serge Gainsbourg.