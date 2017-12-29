HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is right around the corner, and for many attendees a visit to the food court will be at the top of the agenda.

Pennlive.com says new concessions this year will include chocolate chip cookies from PennAg Industries; sloppy joes, Philly cheesesteaks and kielbasa with sauerkraut from the Pennsylvania Livestock Association; and corn fritters from the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association.

Returning food attractions include milkshakes from the dairymen’s association, potato doughnuts from the potato growers’ cooperative and deep-fried mushrooms from the mushroom farmers’ association.

About 2,000 volunteers staff the food court, which is expected to do about $2 million in sales.

The Farm Show runs Jan. 6-13 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, although the food court will open after noon on Jan. 5.

