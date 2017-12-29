HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is right around the corner, and for many attendees a visit to the food court will be at the top of the agenda.
Pennlive.com says new concessions this year will include chocolate chip cookies from PennAg Industries; sloppy joes, Philly cheesesteaks and kielbasa with sauerkraut from the Pennsylvania Livestock Association; and corn fritters from the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association.
Returning food attractions include milkshakes from the dairymen’s association, potato doughnuts from the potato growers’ cooperative and deep-fried mushrooms from the mushroom farmers’ association.
About 2,000 volunteers staff the food court, which is expected to do about $2 million in sales.
Most Read Stories
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- WSU QB Luke Falk sits out Holiday Bowl; Tyler Hilinski makes first career start against Michigan State
- Seattle Times Geography Quiz 2017: Test your knowledge of the world
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- 2018 brings changes in Washington’s minimum wage, sick-leave rules
The Farm Show runs Jan. 6-13 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, although the food court will open after noon on Jan. 5.
___
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com