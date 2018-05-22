VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is planning to meet with more victims of Chile’s most notorious predator priest, a sign he isn’t finished hearing about the “system of abuse” that flourished in a parish that produced dozens of priests over the years.

The Vatican said Tuesday that five of the victims of sexual and psychological abuse are themselves priests. Francis will host them, as well as two clerics providing spiritual support and two lay people, at the Vatican hotel where he lives from June 1-3.

Francis met three Chilean men who were victims of the clerical sex abuse and cover-up scandal last month.

Chile’s 31 active bishops offered to resign last week after a Vatican investigation found grave negligence in their handling of abuse cases and treatment of victims.