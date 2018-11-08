VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has affirmed that access to clean water is a human right and that it’s “enormously shameful” that millions of people get sick and die each year for lack of it.
In a message to a water management conference Thursday, Francis lamented that war, corruption and financial interests often get in the way of providing universal access to clean water for all.
He said recognition of access to clean water as a basic human right is “incompatible” with the concept of water as merchandise to be bought and sold.
The United Nations first recognized the legal right to safe drinking water in 2010. The U.N. says poverty, pollution and climate change are depleting water resources globally, with some 884 million people without access to improved sources of drinking water.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Marine combat veteran kills 12 in rampage at California bar WATCH
- White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
- Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court
- Wildfire devastates California town of Paradise VIEW
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital after fracturing 3 ribs in fall