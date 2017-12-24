VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he is praying for the population of Mindanao, the island in the Philippines devastated by floods and landslides.

Francis spoke noted that the storm “has caused numerous victims and much destruction” as he greeted people in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, hours before he was set to celebrate Christmas Eve vigil Mass.

He said he wanted to assure the population of Mindanao of his prayers. He prayed that “merciful God receive the souls of the deceased and comfort all those who are suffering for this calamity.” He urged those in the square: “Let’s pray for these people.”

The storm has claimed more than 120 lives and left some 160 missing.